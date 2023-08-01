Bobby Green says he feels "sad" that Tony Ferguson and others believe he poked Ferguson's eye intentionally at UFC 291 #TheMMAHour "If you argue with a crazy man, then you’re probably crazy. I’m not going to argue with him.” ▶️ https://t.co/kRJv9QPzeB pic.twitter.com/Dpp0ls0Z9Q

Last Saturday (July 29, 2023), Bobby Green became the sixth straight man to defeat Tony Ferguson at UFC 291, submitting the former interim champion in the closing seconds of the third-round (watch highlights here). “El Cucuy” started the fight well enough, scoring an early knockdown, but the damage quickly built against him en route to the arm triangle choke finish.

There is, however, a small bit of controversy. Midway through the first, Green poked Ferguson in the eye. The former interim champion believes that this moment greatly affected the rest of the fight, and he outright accused Green of cheating in a post-fight Instagram caption.

Green addressed those allegations on a recent episode of The MMA Hour. The relevant clip can be seen above, but Green explains that he’s not going to debate with Ferguson, because it’s pointless to argue with a “crazy” person like “El Cucuy.”

“Tony said that I intentionally poked him,” Green explained (via BloodyElbow). “There’s a narrative that I intentionally poked him, and then that threw his momentum off, and then from there the fight just went my way. I disagree with that. I felt that I was doing so much more than that the entire fight.”

He later continued, “So what I’m saying is, that if you argue with a crazy man, you’re probably crazy. So I’m not gonna argue with him … He’s crazy with that, but you can’t argue with crazy. The other part of it I feel like is sad. I’m sad, because it’s a mark on my body of work. It saddens me that he thinks it would go differently. It saddens me that now it puts all this lack on my set of skills. I truly believe that skills pay the bills. I don’t need to cheat no guys.”

I don’t have strong feelings one way or another, this is just so awkward.

Pain in my heart, pain in my soul.

You just had to be there pic.twitter.com/ncLA0mwbwP — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 31, 2023

According to Google, an adult male chimpanzee weighs between 84-130 lbs. Am I wrong to think Bo Nickal, a 200 wrestling master, would at least have a chance against a smaller one? I’d pay PPV price to find out!

Bradley Martyn levels of delusion pic.twitter.com/yaLwWTJGrS — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) July 31, 2023

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira really does line up like something you would have seen on Deadliest Warrior back in 2008. Who wins, Czech Samurai or Brazilian hunter?!?

I need this fight… NOW pic.twitter.com/MkIQr1hfkk — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) July 31, 2023

New Herb Dean meme dropped!

Dustin Poirier: Then Herb dropped the People's Elbow on me.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/hmuAJumfca — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 31, 2023

Bantamweight b-b-BANGER alert! One of the division’s best kickers vs. one of its best punchers!

Gleison Tibau has now lost four straight fights.

Boris Medvedev drops Gleison Tibau twice en route to a first round TKO. Medvedev now riding a 9 fight win streak and improves to 17-2. #RCC16 pic.twitter.com/Dw6vF5UpyV — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 28, 2023

Mason Jones picked up a quick finish in his return to Cage Warriors. That UFC London card a couple weeks back could have used him!

THE DRAGON IS BACK



Mason Jones makes a statement with this HUGE first round KO at #CW158 pic.twitter.com/ceiYbRn0p1 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 29, 2023

Chaos in Kazakhstan!

Feel like I have to show this entire sequence. Crazy scene at Alash Pride in Kazakhstan.



Ilmiyamin Dzhavatov pulls off a miraculous comeback guillotine against Ruslan Sariev, and then refuses to release the choke and loses by DQ.#AlashPride87 pic.twitter.com/cuhzVtVH80 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 29, 2023

Would you pet the dog?

A Japanese man, known only as Toco, spent $16K on a realistic rough collie costume to fulfill his dream of becoming a dog.



His identity remains anonymous, even to friends and coworkers.pic.twitter.com/9sfdph3Kb5 — BoreCure (@CureBore) July 28, 2023

