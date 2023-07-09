Ask, and you shall receive.

Jorge Masvidal has been the sole holder of the infamous “Baddest Motherf—er” belt since it was invented for his big money fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November 2019. After beating Diaz via doctor’s stoppage due to cuts, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson put the BMF belt around Masvidal’s waist, elevating “Gamebred” to a new level of stardom.

And in Jorge’s opinion, he should be the one that passes the title on to the next baddest motherf—er. That’s set to happen at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje collide for the second time in a rehash of their Fight of the Century brawl.

“It should only be me and me alone,” Masvidal saidin an interview with MMA Junkie. “It should be me giving it to the winner of that, and the winner of that giving it to the winner [of the next fight], and so on and so on. That’s the tradition, right?”

There’s not really any tradition here since it’s a made up belt that’s never been contested since its inception, but it’s a solid idea. Dana White liked it when it was brought up during the UFC 290 post-fight press conference.

“Sure, we can do that,” White said. “Done. Congrats!”

To be clear, there was no indication that Dwayne was ever in the running to return for another BMF belt handover. We haven’t seen him hanging around at UFC events much lately, despite his Project Rock shoes being the official shoes of the promotion. Maybe he’s too busy developing that long-awaited MMA movie on “The Smashing Machine” Mark Kerr?

UFC 291 goes down on July 29th from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aside from the five round BMF main event, the card is stacked with bookings designed for maximum violence.

Jan Blachowicz will welcome Alex Pereira to light heavyweight, Tony Ferguson returns against Bobby Green, and Paul Costa will take on scary prospect Ikram Aliskerov. Lest we forget, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Michel Pereira will also see who’s got the fanciest kicks in MMA.