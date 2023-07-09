Dana White reacts to Jon Jones drinking in Las Vegas: ‘More than 12 hours in Vegas is usually not a good idea for Jon’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones was spotted taking shots in Las Vegas this weekend with former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and everyone on the internet got very concerned; however, UFC President Dana White didn’t seem too concerned ... but he wants to know why his troubled champion was in ‘Sin City for more than 12 hours.’

Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal doing a shot after the Gambred press conference pic.twitter.com/DmIbSml3rR — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 8, 2023

The last time Jones was drinking in Las Vegas, it ended very badly as he was arrested and charged with domestic violence; however, the charge was later dropped.

During the UFC 290 post-fight press conference, White reacted to his champion drinking booze.

“Listen, he’s a grown man. He can do whatever the hell he wants,” White told MMAMania.com. “I always say this, more than 12 hours in Vegas is usually probably not a good idea for Jon. But yeah, I don’t know. Listen, Jon has done very well for himself. He’s, he’s been through a lot of sh-t. He’s made it through. I don’t know whose idea it was to keep Jon here for days. Hunter [Cambell], was that your idea? Well, here we are. I’ll plead the fifth on that, sir.”

Dana White reacts to Jon Jones taking shots while in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/lHOlce7BUI — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 9, 2023

Let’s knock on wood that we don’t hear anything in the next few days about Jon getting into legal trouble because it was announced during International Fight Week that Jones will be defending his Heavyweight championship against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 inside Madison Square Garden in what could be Jones’ last fight.

Fingers crossed!

