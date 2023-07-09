Pic! Dan Hooker breaks wrist during bloody battle with Jalin Turner, transported to hospital

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Dan Hooker is a bad man.

Hooker went to war at UFC 290 last tonight (Sat., Jul 8, 2023) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and picked up a big win over Jalin Turner via a bloody split decision.

After the fight, during his in-cage post-fight interview, Joe Rogan asked Hooker if he broke his arm, to which he responded, “Just a scratch.”

Well, it was, in fact broken. Hooker was transported to the local hospital, according to UFC officials, and he shared a picture of his X-ray.

Check out the pic:

During the UFC 290 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White revealed Hooker broke his wrist in the second round.

Being transported to the hospital with a broken wrist and for other precautionary reasons did not stop Hooker from posting a wholesome picture with his opponent.

Hooker is now on a two-fight winning streak after a rough stretch where he lost four out of five fights, while Turner is now on a two-fight skid after ripping off five straight wins.

