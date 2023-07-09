Can anyone stop Alexander Volkanovski at Featherweight?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind after “The Great” finished Yair Rodriguez in three rounds tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights), dominating him on the canvas before stunning him on the feet and putting him away. Volkanovski dubbed “El Pantera” the most dangerous opponent he’s faced thus far, and Rodriguez lived up to that description by landing a massive headkick on the Australian champion in the third round.

Volkanovski just shrugged it off and kept pressuring, though, moving in for the kill and finishing Rodriguez moments later.

Take a look at what fans and fighters had to say about the impressive performance from Volkanovski, who still sits near the top of UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings despite a recent loss to Islam Makhachev at Lightweight.

He’s just too damn good man ! #ufc290 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 9, 2023

No disrespect to any of the other champs, but @alexvolkanovski is the best champion. Just keeps getting better every fight!!! #1 P4P #UFC290 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) July 9, 2023

Volk is a G.O.A.T. at 145. Calm, cool, calculated. Would love to see him against the talent at 155!! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Wow can anyone stop this man?! Incredible #UFC290 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 9, 2023

Volks awareness of when to go and ability to drown you is world class! #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

A wrestler from Dagestan disguised as a kickboxer from Australia — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 9, 2023

Volk’s understanding of his assignment position to position is extremely impressive. Where to turn, where to place weight, where to grip. It’s sharp. — Luke Thomas ️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) July 9, 2023

This was an absolute beautiful pull counter by Volk. The fact he can control the range while being at a reach disadvantage is insane #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/2BDNwbgKW1 — (@JayMMA4) July 9, 2023

Volkanovski hits; knee, body shot, uppercut, take down, to end it. You wanna talk about best combos in UFC history… NASTY. #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/kNCh4nTsQz — Spencer Raxter (@Spenmorax) July 9, 2023

Didn't even let the poor kid win a round, Yair tries to counter the inside leg kick of Volk with a right and tries to follow up from the same side with a kick. Recovering from the kick Volk blasts him with a pull counter of sorts with his right hand.

The best of the whole world. pic.twitter.com/N8yc8a1Rul — Feño (Ninja) (@fenoxsky) July 9, 2023

volk is so levels above everyone he fights, not even skillset wise just his fight IQ, mindset and preparation is crazy.



knowing when to wrestle vs when to strike against Yair on the fly was wild #UFC290 — bradley (@OfficiallyZinq) July 9, 2023

Volkanovski is unbreakable. You could kick him in the head with the hardest kick on the planet, and he’ll just eat it and casually nod, like “good one” #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/Y2RmGujGix — MMAParlay (@MMAParlay) July 9, 2023

Volk already talking that shit to Ilia Topuria too, that’s my Featherweight GOAT right there!! pic.twitter.com/Q2CxOo5s2b — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) July 9, 2023

The greatness so clearly starts in his preparation, never complacent, always evolving. Superb ground control and caught him on the feet. Love him more after every performance. That was a perfect ending to this night for me. Team Volk for life ♥️ pic.twitter.com/373pAh1YSw — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) July 9, 2023

some of y’all thought this man would lose. AND STILL #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/N0a6hdbBXH — Conner Burks (@connerburks) July 9, 2023

