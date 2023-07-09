Alexander Volkanovski has defended his featherweight title again, defeating Yair Rodriguez via TKO in the third round at UFC 290.

The beginning of the end came near the end of the third round — a round that Rodriguez was winning on our scorecards. After two rounds stuck on the canvas, Yair finally managed to create the space he needed to land some serious kicks upside the dome of Alexander “The Great.” But as the round wound down, Volkanovski landed a big right hand that knocked “El Pantera” back into the cage. He was clearly hurt and Volkanovski took advantage, landing a body shot and then dumping Rodriguez to the canvas with a big takedown.

From there Volkanovski unloaded with ground and pound on Rodriguez, who covered up until referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight at 4:19 of round 3.

The win moves Alexander Volkanovski to 13-1 in the UFC and 26-2 across mixed martial arts. The win over Rodriguez marks Volkanovski’s fifth successful featherweight title defense. Following the win he suggested his next defense could come against Ilia Topuria, and then said he was coming for the 155 pound belt as well.