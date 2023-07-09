With UFC 290 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., July 8, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event featherweight title fight between reigning UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez, a co-headline title fight between flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, and a middleweight title eliminator between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live about 30 mins after the conclusion of UFC 290’s PPV main card, which should play out to be around 1:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

