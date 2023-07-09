Conor McGregor tweets and deletes UFC return date, makes ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction for Michael Chandler fight

Don’t call it a comeback, he’s been drunk for years.

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also wore gold at 145 pounds, told Twitter fans he was making his Octagon comeback in December. While “Notorious” has yet to complete his mandatory six months of clean drug testing, promotion president Dana White doesn’t really care what USADA says.

After all, USADA costs UFC $7 million per year. Not booking McGregor — the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw in the history of the promotion — costs a helluva lot more. And that doesn’t even include the money “Notorious” brings in at the gate, which can generate as much as $18 million “in the right place.”

Here’s the since-deleted Twitter exchange:

UFC 296 is scheduled for Sat., Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor, who turns 35 in just a few days, has not competed since breaking his leg in a technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 headliner back in 2021. “Notorious” can currently be seen every Tuesday night on ESPN as head coach on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 opposite lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

It would appear “Iron” is still in the running to face “Mystic Mac.”

“He believes that he’s going to slice right through me,” Chandler said on YouTube. “He believes that he’s a little bit too spicy, a little bit too dicey. I said I’m going to bludgeon him with my hands. I think my ‘Mystic Mike’ prediction is that I knock him out in the second round. I go out there, I get in his face, I put the foot on the gas early as I always do. I believe I wear him down in the first and he wilts and I knock him out in the second.”

Hopefully we’ll find out in December.