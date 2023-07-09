The flyweights delivered once again at UFC 290, with Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja engaging in a brutal back and forth war for an action packed 25 minutes. It was world class competition ... but once again we didn’t get world class judging to go along with it.

First, the decision: Alexandre Pantoja was awarded a split decision win with two judges giving him the fight 48-47 and another giving Brandon Moreno the fight 49-46.

Let’s say this first before continuing: Moreno vs. Pantoja is not an easy fight to score. The two men fought at such a pace and there was so much going on that it was almost a given that there’d be some controversy. But there’s limits to how much leeway we’re willing to give a judge, and Ben Cartlidge exceeded them with his very questionable 49-46 card in Brandon Moreno’s favor.

Here’s the scorecard in full:

All three judges agreed that Pantoja took the first round, while Moreno took the second. According to Cartlidge, Moreno won all the rounds after round 1, while Derek Cleary and Junichiro Kamijo had the rounds going back and forth between fighters: Pantoja took rounds 3 and 5 on their cards while Moreno took round 4.

While we can complain about some of the specifics of the judging, it’s hard to argue that the wrong guy won. Brandon Moreno looked like he was poised to run away with the fight after the second round, but Pantoja rallied and turned it into a dogfight on the ground. Moreno was never able to establish himself enough on the feet. with Pantoja constantly threatening from both areas. While “The Assassin Baby” scrambled well and escaped impressively, he was still forced onto defense during the grappling exchanges.

But isn’t it damage above all else? Didn’t Moreno bloody Pantoja with strikes, and continue to bloody him throughout the fight? Pantoja supporters will point to some pretty effective elbow and upkick work from the new flyweight champion. Even at 3-0 against Moreno, we have a feeling this won’t be the last time these two guys fight each other.

