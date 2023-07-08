Things got ugly in the cage after Dricus Du Plessis knocked out Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights), to earn himself a title shot against Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Du Plessis and Adesanya have a growing feud that is largely based on some iffy statements from Du Plessis about Adesanya’s heritage. “Still Knocks” says he wants to be the first “real” African champion — he’s not just from South Africa, he lives and trains there. Adesanya grew up in Nigeria, but moved to New Zealand where he trains with City Kickboxing.

Adesanya entered the cage following Du Plessis’ win and seemed to waver on how to react in the moment. He initially told Dricus to chill and relax as they faced off, only to switch up his energy and launch into an obscene tirade.

Nah what was happening to Izzy. Nah if Dricus Du Plessis beats Israel Adesanya, he’s the official N word pass owner. #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/6Y4OuZUdXX — Lord Rxn (@Rxn_605) July 9, 2023

“This is my African brother right here, let’s go n—, what’s up b—h?” Adesanya yelled. “Let’s go n—, here n—. Wassup n—? Yeah, my African brother!”

“I’m African but I ain’t no brother of yours, son,” Du Plessis responded.

“You my n— for real,” Adesanya retorted.

“What do you say to everybody in New Zealand? What do you say?” Du Plessis asked.

“I don’t need a DNA test, I don’t need a [23AndMe] to know where I’m from,” Adesanya said. “If they do a [23AndMe] it’ll say I’m from Nigeria. Do a [23AndMe] DNA test, it’ll tell you where you’re from.”

“I manifested this” Israel Adesanya is excited to fight Dricus Du Plessis after he defeated Rob Whittaker at #UFC290



We have a contender for September in Australia @ESPNDeportes @espnmma pic.twitter.com/JpSxChFKLy — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) July 9, 2023

ADESANYA ENTERS THE OCTAGON WITH DU PLESSIS #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/WBBsXOEuyE — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Adesanya accepted Du Plessis as his next challenger on the spot.

“Easy fight, that’s what it is, it’s easy money,” Adesanya said. “I manifested this, I said I was going to have this moment, and I know I’m going to have this moment. Look at me. Come here. Just feel me.”

It’s clear from this encounter that Israel Adesanya is not coming into this fight to play around. If this is what the buildup is going to look like the entire time, we’re lucky the bout will probably be happening soon. “The Last Stylebender” is currently penciled in to fight at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia on Sept. 10, 2023.

