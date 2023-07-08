It’s never a good sign when you hear the words “Judge Adalaide Byrd,” and we’re sure there’s going to be some controversy regarding the split decision result of UFC 290’s Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner barnburner.

Hooker and Turner went to war for three hard rounds, with both men absorbing a lot of damage. In the end it was Hooker who had his hand raised, although it couldn’t have been closer. Two judges gave him the fight 29-28, with one dissenting judge handing it to Turner 28-29.

Let’s take a look at the scorecards and break down the results.

Judges for the Hooker vs. Turner fight were Adalaide Byrd, Derek Cleary, and Ron McCarthy. Clearly and McCarthy awarded the fight to Hooker. Byrd was the dissenting judge who gave it to Turner.

All three judges awarded the first round to Turner, and all three gave the second round to Hooker. That’s despite Turner landing a devastating headkick on Hooker that busted the New Zealand fighter wide open. It looks like Hooker’s late rally and near-submission finish made an impact, but we’re surprised that at least one didn’t decide the bloody damage dealt by Turner’s kick trumped all.

Volkanovski's reaction to his teammate Dan Hooker's fight #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/d23aQ6Cl8p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2023

Dan Hooker is a savage



The Hangman picks up the W in an absolute belter with Jalin Turner.#UFC290 pic.twitter.com/WNzGD1h4Ns — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 9, 2023

The bigger question, though, is what Adalaide Byrd was watching during round three to give Turner the round?

Hooker controlled the round from start to finish and looked like he could have finished Turner if they ended up back on the feet for any significant amount of time. But what can we expect from one of the most infamously terrible judges in boxing that continues to be ported into MMA by the Nevada commission for no obvious reason?

What do you think of the scores rendered by the judges at UFC 290, Maniacs? Let us know in the comments.

