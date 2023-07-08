 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Bo Nickal ditches wrestling, viciously knocks out Val Woodburn in just 38 seconds | UFC 290

Who saw that coming? Bo Nickal didn’t even bother using his NCAA Division I wrestling to earn his latest UFC win over Val Woodburn.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
UFC 290: Nickal v Woodburn Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Who needs wrestling when you have fists of fury like Bo Nickal?

Nickal is a NCAA Division I champion, but he didn’t need to fall back on his world-class grappling skills to beat late replacement, Val Woodburn, at UFC 290, which took place tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nickal iced Woodburn in just 38 seconds, proving that he’s got more than one skillset to rely on.

Woodburn came out cautious, waiting for Nickal to shoot. There were a few exchanges of strikes, but Woodburn’s length prevented him from landing anything significant on Nickal. When you’re waiting for a shot, your hands are always a little bit more down than they should be. Maybe that’s why Bo Nickal had no problem hitting Woodburn with a big right hook that landed flush on the chin, stunning his opponent. An uppercut followed, sending Woodburn to the canvas. The referee quickly stepped in to stop Nickal from following up with ground and pound.

Watch the highlights here care of ESPN:

The win moves Nickal to 2-0 in UFC and 5-0 overall as a professional. While it’s hard to tell too much of Bo’s potential given the unfortunate last-minute replacement nature of his opponent, a man with this much competitive experience at an NCAA Division I level already has a high ceiling.

We can’t wait to see what he can do in his next fight.

