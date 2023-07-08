Former US president Donald Trump is in the building for UFC 290.

Donald Trump is cementing his name as the fight president after making another appearance at a UFC pay-per-view. “The Donald” is no stranger octagon-side. He’s previously shown up at UFC 264 and UFC 287. He’s even done some fight commentary, hitting the mic for Vitor Belfort’s thrashing of Evander Holyfield.

Tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump will be a spectator only. As the pay-per-view portion of UFC 290 started, cameras captured Trump being taken to his VIP seats by Dana White himself. We’re sure he’s going to love the championship fights ahead featuring Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno.

So far it sounds like he’s having fun — at one point Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier broke away from their commentary duty because Trump came over to talk to them.

Donald Trump is at UFC 290 pic.twitter.com/UJQPI1KP84 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 9, 2023

Trump got his own walkout at #UFC290. pic.twitter.com/Wx4bZsSlUh — The Best Kind of Worst (@BestKindOfWorst) July 9, 2023

We had our suspicions that Donald Trump might make an appearance at UFC 290. Video from Dana White’s good friend and YouTube influencer SteveWillDoIt revealed that Trump was in Vegas hanging with White.

Don’t think that Trump is just hitting up a hot ticket event. Dana White has confirmed “The Donald” is a hardcore fan who regularly calls him up to gush about recent fights.

“So this guy calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about fights that have happened since we last talked,” White said back in April. “And he knows everybody. He knows what they did and who they fought last. He’s a huge fight fan. Loves this stuff.”

