“Ruthless” Robbie Lawler retired in style at UFC 290, defying the odds to knock out the much younger Niko Price in the first round of their fight.

It took Lawler just 39 seconds to win the fight. Price looked a bit off balance from the start and Robbie took advantage, catching him on the outside and then unloading with serious firepower in the clinch. Niko Price crumpled to the canvas and Robbie Lawler walked away from his final fight without a single scratch on him.

Watch the highlights of the fight here. But, you also have to check out this epic highlight package of Robbie Lawler prepared by the UFC to celebrate his career:

An incredible end to a legendary career



Thanks for all the memories, @Ruthless_RL #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/vgoiY4YKwN — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Following the fight, an emotional Robbie Lawler reacted to the video package prepared by the UFC for his retirement, and the outpouring of love coming from fans at the T-Mobile arena.

“It’s amazing, I’ve had a long career,” Lawler said. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am today. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”

A legendary 47-fight career comes to an end.



Stand and cheer one last time for @Ruthless_RL, a legend of the game. #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/EKT3iOXPfX — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 9, 2023

Robbie Lawler kissed his wife after he left the Octagon for the last time ❤️ #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/GT6jsfQZWx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2023

Lawler retires with a record of 15-10 UFC and 30-16 across mixed martial arts.

It’s been a rough run for Lawler since he lost the welterweight title to Tyron Woodley via first round KO at UFC 201 in 2016. Since then he’s gone 2-5 and simply hasn’t looked like the same “Ruthless” that stormed the top of the 170 pound division and took the belt off Johny Hendricks. That’s understandable, though: Robbie is 41 years old. It’s wild that he’s stayed competitive for as long as he did. It’s a good time for him to walk away with his head held high.

Don’t expect Robbie Lawler to completely disappear from the sport now that he’s retired. In an interview with UFC Unfiltered days before his final bout, “Ruthless” laid out his post-career plans.

In honor of Robbie Lawler’s last fight on Saturday, here are some of his most badass moments/finishes of his career



Thank you for all the great memories “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler



Enjoy pic.twitter.com/t3ypfYB1mX — (@FireMMAVid) July 6, 2023

“I’m going to give back to the sport, coach all our fighters at Kill Cliff,” he said. “Get them all my experience. I’ve done it, I’ve been there. It’s time to give back and so many people have given to me. I feel like that’s what martial arts is about: giving back and making sure life’s easier for those fighters who want the help.”

Kill Cliff FC (formerly Sanford MMA) certainly has a lot of up-and-coming fighters that could use a legend like Robbie Lawler in their corner. We’re glad to hear he’ll still be a presence in combat sports.

