It couldn’t have gone better for Robbie Lawler during his retirement fight at UFC 290 tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lawler came into the event knowing his bout with Niko Price would be his last. Most fighters don’t get to ride away on a win. It’s just the nature of the fight game. But, “Ruthless” caught Price early with a right hand and then boxed him up in the clinch to fold “The Hybrid.”

The 41-year-old Lawler defied the odds, bouncing a hard right off Price’s skull and then throwing one of his classic vicious uppercuts up the middle. After Price went down, so did Lawler. The former Welterweight champion was so overwhelmed by emotions that he got on his knees and just soaked up the moment.

Watch the highlights and finish here care of ESPN:

A standing ovation for Ruthless Robbie Lawler before he even steps into the Octagon for the final time.



Lawler retires from the sport with a 30-16 record. After years of being a badass samurai across various worldwide promotions, “Ruthless” made an unlikely run for UFC’s 170-pound title, taking the belt off Johny Hendricks in their second fight. He’d lose that belt to Tyron Woodley, but you can’t take away the amazing feat he accomplished winning the belt against all odds.

The man is a true legend.

