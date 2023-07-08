 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights: Robbie Lawler sparks Niko Price, retires with storybook knockout win | UFC 290

And with that, “Ruthless” walks away from the sport with a final knockout win under his belt.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new

It couldn’t have gone better for Robbie Lawler during his retirement fight at UFC 290 tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lawler came into the event knowing his bout with Niko Price would be his last. Most fighters don’t get to ride away on a win. It’s just the nature of the fight game. But, “Ruthless” caught Price early with a right hand and then boxed him up in the clinch to fold “The Hybrid.”

LIVE! Watch UFC 290 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

TWO THRILLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS! International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, to coincide with UFC 290, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 8, 2023. UFC 290 will feature a blockbuster world championship pay-per-view (PPV) doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, battle interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez. In UFC 290’s PPV co-main event, two-time Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, defends his belt against long-time rival, Alexandre Pantoja. There’s Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis and more, too!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

The 41-year-old Lawler defied the odds, bouncing a hard right off Price’s skull and then throwing one of his classic vicious uppercuts up the middle. After Price went down, so did Lawler. The former Welterweight champion was so overwhelmed by emotions that he got on his knees and just soaked up the moment.

Watch the highlights and finish here care of ESPN:

Lawler retires from the sport with a 30-16 record. After years of being a badass samurai across various worldwide promotions, “Ruthless” made an unlikely run for UFC’s 170-pound title, taking the belt off Johny Hendricks in their second fight. He’d lose that belt to Tyron Woodley, but you can’t take away the amazing feat he accomplished winning the belt against all odds.

The man is a true legend.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

In This Stream

UFC 290 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Volkanovski vs. Yair

View all 40 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania