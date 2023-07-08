Denise Gomes was a massive betting underdog coming into her UFC 290 fight tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) with undefeated Mexican prospect Yazmin Jauregui. That didn’t stop her from absolutely cutting through Jauregui in just 20 seconds, knocking her opponent out multiple times inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gomes didn’t hesitate for a moment, blitzing Jauregui and hitting her with a massive right hand and then a left that dropped Jauregui to the canvas. It looked like she was already out, but the ref didn’t stop things and Gomes kept the pressure up. She pushed Jauregui into the fence and unleashed a torrent of punches. Jauregui struggled to get back to her feet but just kept getting knocked back down.

At the end, it was unclear if she was still trying to stand or if it was just the force of Gomes’ punches flopping her unconscious form about. It was the fastest finish in UFC women’s Strawweight history.

Gomes moves up to 2-1 in UFC and 8-2 as a professional fighter. The win is the second stoppage via strikes for Gomes in a row, and for it to come against a prospect like Jauregui is impressive. Jauregui was on a 2-0 run in UFC after eight straight wins in the minor leagues. It was supposed to be her coming out party, but instead she loses her “O” in the worst way possible.

