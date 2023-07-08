It wasn’t the war that the first fight was, but Alonzo Menifield looked good in his rematch against Jimmy Crute tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, submitting the Australian fighter with a guillotine choke in the second round of their UFC 290 bout.

Crute and Menifield fought to a draw at UFC 284 earlier this year in a fight that Menifield would have won if it weren’t for a point deduction over cage grabbing. This rematch confirmed that Menifield is the better fighter: he was way faster than Crute, and ended up out-working his opponent in the grappling exchanges, which is where Crute usually shines.

The first round saw Crute warily try to get within reach to grab onto Menifield. Menifield was patient and ready to counter. He used his significant speed advantage to light Crute up both when he came in and when the two would split. Crute’s best moments were halfway through the first when he wrapped Menifield up and landed several knees. None seemed to affect Alonzo much, though. It seemed like only a matter of time before Crute’s chin would crumble to one of Menifield’s vicious counters. But in the end “Atomic” got the win by grabbing Crute by the neck and dragging him to the ground, twisting an awkward guillotine and forcing Crute to tap.

Crute took off his gloves in the cage — typically the sign of a looming retirement — only to pick them back up at his corner’s request. Maybe it’s the end for him after a 0-3-1 skid? Time will tell.

The win moves Menifield to 7-3 in UFC and 14-3-1 in his professional career. Aside from the draw at UFC 284, Menifield is on a nice little streak at Light Heavyweight, having beaten Askar Mozharov, Misha Cirkunov and now “The Brute.”

