Dricus Du Plessis’ teammate, Cameron Saaiman, got tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) started right for South Africa at UFC 290, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, out-classing Terrence Mitchell en route to a first round technical knockout finish. The end of the fight came just 3:10 into the bout and saw Saaiman flatten out Mitchell and force a stoppage via ground-and-pound.

Mitchell came out very aggressive to start the fight, only to find himself in a tricky guillotine choke from Saaiman. Mitchell’s neck was bent to a really tricky angle, but he refused to tap and worked out of the tough position. From there the two went back and forth, with Saaiman threatening with big knees and Mitchell landing a few solid upkicks at one point. Late-replacement Mitchell seemed to wilt under Saaiman’s pressure, though. After getting taken down against the fence, Mitchell found himself mounted. He rolled over, Saaiman got his hooks in, and from there “MSP” methodically unleashed strikes to his opponent’s head until the ref pulled him off.

Watch the highlights of the finish here care of ESPN:

Saaiman with the first round finish #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/fMVyRyZSJ6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 8, 2023

MAKE IT 9-0 FOR @Cameron_Saaiman!!



First round finish over Terrence Mitchell at #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/tQOGjozxZo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2023

Cameron Saaiman TKOs Terrence Mitchell at UFC 290 pic.twitter.com/266QlQWcmU — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) July 8, 2023

that was WAY too easy for Cameron Saaiman #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/u6B2XHYEuH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 8, 2023

The win moves the 22-year-old Saaiman to 3-0 in UFC and 9-0 over his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. We’re excited to see what the young Bantamweight can do against some proper opposition.

