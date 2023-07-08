 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Cameron Saaiman pounds out Terrence Mitchell for first round finish | UFC 290

The late-replacement (Mitchell) just couldn’t keep up with the rising prospect (Saaiman), who showed some solid ground fundamentals en route to a ground-and-pound win.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new

Dricus Du Plessis’ teammate, Cameron Saaiman, got tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) started right for South Africa at UFC 290, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, out-classing Terrence Mitchell en route to a first round technical knockout finish. The end of the fight came just 3:10 into the bout and saw Saaiman flatten out Mitchell and force a stoppage via ground-and-pound.

LIVE! Watch UFC 290 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

TWO THRILLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS! International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, to coincide with UFC 290, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 8, 2023. UFC 290 will feature a blockbuster world championship pay-per-view (PPV) doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, battle interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez. In UFC 290’s PPV co-main event, two-time Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, defends his belt against long-time rival, Alexandre Pantoja. There’s Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis and more, too!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Mitchell came out very aggressive to start the fight, only to find himself in a tricky guillotine choke from Saaiman. Mitchell’s neck was bent to a really tricky angle, but he refused to tap and worked out of the tough position. From there the two went back and forth, with Saaiman threatening with big knees and Mitchell landing a few solid upkicks at one point. Late-replacement Mitchell seemed to wilt under Saaiman’s pressure, though. After getting taken down against the fence, Mitchell found himself mounted. He rolled over, Saaiman got his hooks in, and from there “MSP” methodically unleashed strikes to his opponent’s head until the ref pulled him off.

Watch the highlights of the finish here care of ESPN:

The win moves the 22-year-old Saaiman to 3-0 in UFC and 9-0 over his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. We’re excited to see what the young Bantamweight can do against some proper opposition.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

In This Stream

UFC 290 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Volkanovski vs. Yair

View all 34 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania