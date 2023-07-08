Jesus Aguilar absolutely flattened his opponent, Shannon Ross, in the second fight of UFC 290’s early “Prelims” tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And it didn’t take the Mexican fighter long to earn his big win: the fight was over just 17 seconds into the first round.

Aguilar came out aggressive, crossing the cage to engage Ross in a firefight. After stepping away from a flurry of punches, Aguilar came into range, ducked as if to shoot a takedown, and then unleashed a killer overhand right that caught Ross flush on the chin. Ross went down in a heap, and it took more than a few minutes before he was back on his feet.

Take a look at the highlights care of ESPN:

THAT REALLY JUST HAPPENED



KOs don't get cleaner than what Jesus Aguilar just did! #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/K3cswO5F2v — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2023

The win moves Jesus Aguilar to 1-1 in the UFC’s flyweight division. The Mexican fighter was coming off a disappointing showing in his UFC debut when he lost via armbar to Tatsuro Taira at a UFC Fight Night in February. Prior to that he won his Contender Series fight via guillotine to secure a contract with the UFC.

Aguilar is now 8-2 as a professional fighter, and after that finish, he’s poised to prove his worth at 125 pounds.

