Highlights! Jesus Aguilar lands crazy one-punch knockout on Shannon Ross | UFC 290

It took Aguilar just 17 seconds to put away Ross with a knockout that should make the UFC 290 shortlist for a $50,000 performance bonus.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 290: Ross v Aguilar Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jesus Aguilar absolutely flattened his opponent, Shannon Ross, in the second fight of UFC 290’s early “Prelims” tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And it didn’t take the Mexican fighter long to earn his big win: the fight was over just 17 seconds into the first round.

Aguilar came out aggressive, crossing the cage to engage Ross in a firefight. After stepping away from a flurry of punches, Aguilar came into range, ducked as if to shoot a takedown, and then unleashed a killer overhand right that caught Ross flush on the chin. Ross went down in a heap, and it took more than a few minutes before he was back on his feet.

Take a look at the highlights care of ESPN:

The win moves Jesus Aguilar to 1-1 in the UFC’s flyweight division. The Mexican fighter was coming off a disappointing showing in his UFC debut when he lost via armbar to Tatsuro Taira at a UFC Fight Night in February. Prior to that he won his Contender Series fight via guillotine to secure a contract with the UFC.

Aguilar is now 8-2 as a professional fighter, and after that finish, he’s poised to prove his worth at 125 pounds.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

