Donald Cerrone was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday night as part of the UFC’s annual International Fight Week festivities. It an emotional moment for “Cowboy” and his fans, and it was also fascinating to hear how much he made over his career with the top fighting promotion.

Cerrone fought 38 times for the UFC, amassing a 23-14-1 record. He headlined nine UFC events including one pay-per-view against Conor McGregor. He earned 18 performance bonuses, which adds up to roughly $900,000. And during his Hall of Face acceptance speech, he opened the door even more on the finances behind his legendary ten year toughman run.

“Ten million dollars, that’s what I made in the UFC,” Cerrone said. “How bout that, huh? Ten million dollars. Not bad for a f—ing blue collar country boy.”

Ten million dollars is a lot of money. We’re happy that Donald Cerrone is happy with what he made. But it’s hard not to point out that the gate for Cerrone’s fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 246 was $10 million alone. The event sold 1.35 million pay-per-views, or nearly $88 million dollars. As the B-side to one of the biggest fights of 2020, he should have made a big percentage of that $10 million in one night. But many sources confirm he did not get a cut of event proceeds.

Following his induction, Cerrone was asked if anything might lure him out of retirement.

Donald Cerrone would need $5 million to return to fighting: "I would fight my grandma for $5 million."



“You’d have to come up with a number so big it would just entice me to get off my couch,” Cerrone answered. “I haven’t done a thing since I retired, except for movies, drinking beer, and playing with my kids. I don’t need the money. I’m not itching cuz I need a couple hundred thousand dollars. So it would have to be such a crazy number.”

“Ah, f— it. I could use five million,” he joked. “I’d fight my grandma for five million.”