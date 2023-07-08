The UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) is set to go down tonight (Sat., July 8, 2023) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the only way to watch it in the United States is via ESPN+. This event is headlined by a Featherweight title bout between division champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and 145-pound interim belt holder, Yair Rodriguez. In the co-main event, Flyweight kingpin, Brandon Moreno, rematches Alexandre Pantoja, a man who has beaten him twice before (see it).

Also on the PPV card is a middleweight contender’s match between Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis, which could very well determine who Israel Adesanya faces next at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. Jalin Turner looks to push back against Dan Hooker, who hopes to climb his way back to the top of the Lightweight division. And former NCAA Division I wrestling legend, Bo Nickal, will take his next step forward in his burgeoning mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Take a look at UFC 290’s complete fight card line up and start times below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez (for the 145 pound title)

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja (for the 125 pound title)

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Valentine Woodburn

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman

Online

UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 290 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 290 there is a list of bars near you airing “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” right here.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

