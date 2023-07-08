Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier today, the highly anticipated Heavyweight showdown between reigning champion Jon Jones and former kingpin Stipe Miocic was finally announced for UFC 295 on Nov. 11 in New York. It’s a massive marquee fight for the Heavyweight division, a nearly unbeaten relative newcomer to the division opposite one of the most credentialed men on the roster.

Now that the bout is official, initial betting odds have released, and Jones is expected to claim a huge win for his resume. According to BetOnline.ag, Jones currently stands as a -365 favorite, while the money comes back on Miocic at +300. It’s not quite Bo Nickal numbers, but that’s a pretty significant edge to “Bones.”

Recent history is the explanation. Though Jones is only 1-0 as a Heavyweight, his flawless strangulation of Ciryl Gane was highly impressive. He dispatched a Top Five foe and former interim champion without really getting hit! Meanwhile, Miocic hasn’t competed since a March 2021 knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. It’s been almost three years since his most recent victory, and Miocic will be 41 by the time he takes center stage in November.

If he can turn back the clock, it’s an interesting match up. If not, Jones may just steamroll another foe and skip off into retirement.

Insomnia

The James Krause investigation is growing more broad. Hopefully, more info is revealed soon on the extent of this gambling scheme.

FWIW, the others being investigated have no links to Krause or his team and have a history of questionable betting. — Mike Russell ️ (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) July 7, 2023

Miletich Fighting Systems forever! Speaking of, Pat Miletich should clearly be in the Hall of Fame as well.

During the media interviews yesterday Robbie said he calls Jens for help with his son's computer https://t.co/dFFlIQHjTS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 7, 2023

A 10/10 Sean Strickland impression.

Izzy’s impression of Strickland vs Pereira still cracks me up pic.twitter.com/wsHs9o7GYB — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) July 7, 2023

One Championship really is a Muay Thai promotion pretending to be an MMA promotion, but their events are better off for it!

1/ 2023 midyear recap of @ONEChampionship



This thread showcases how #MMA, #MuayThai, & #Kickboxing have compared & evolved over time in ONE.



It also highlights how 2023 has looked so far.



If you haven't seen a ONE event yet, this thread provides a few reasons to check one out. pic.twitter.com/kKRxsCJqwS — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) July 2, 2023

Ji Yeon Kim dropped a fireball of anger towards opponent Mandy Bohm, who defeated her in a very bizarre technical decision back in May.

Why would UFC throw all this American Gen Z slang at the international athletes? Unfair!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

One of the many great “Ruthless” moments in Robbie Lawler’s career! Regardless of how you score either bout, Johny Hendricks walked away from both of those fights feeling a whole lot worse.

Pretty sure this man’s knee ligaments are not feeling great either.

Gold shorts made it clear what he was looking for, and his opponent didn’t adjust.

Random Land

