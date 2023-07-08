UFC 290 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, TONIGHT (Sat., July 8, 2023) with a blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) world championship doubleheader, featuring a Featherweight title unification bout that will see division roost-ruler (and pound-for-pound great), Alexander Volkanovski, battle 145-pound interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez. In UFC 290’s PPV co-main event, two-time Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, will look to finally overcome long-time nemesis, Alexandre Pantoja, after two previous unsuccessful attempts (watch those here). UFC 290 also features a Middleweight No. 1 contender eliminator match between Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis, the return of budding superstar, Bo Nickal, and much more! UFC 290’s entire “Prelims” undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (ABC/ESPN will also simulcast the late undercard action) before the PPV main card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (also on ESPN+).

IT’S A CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP!

