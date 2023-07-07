Pedro Munhoz steps in for Henry Cejudo, faces Marlon Vera at UFC 292

Pedro Munhoz has agreed to step in face Marlon Vera at the upcoming UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is set to go down inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on Saturday Aug. 19, 2023.

Vera was originally set to face former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) “champ-champ,” Henry Cejudo, before “Triple C” was forced out of the Bantamweight fight with an unfortunate shoulder injury. According to Cejudo, however, he never officially signed on the dotted line to face “Chito.”

But Munhoz did put pen to paper — according to MMA Fighting — and will now attempt to pick up his second straight win and climb the 135-pound rankings where he currently sits at No. 10. Munhoz was last seen defeating Chris Gutierrez in April, which snapped his three-fight win-less streak, which includes losses to Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo, as well as a no contest (NC) against Sean O’Malley.

Vera, meanwhile, is coming off a tough split-decision loss to Cory Sandhagen this past March, which snapped his four-fight win streak and stalled the momentum he had toward his first-ever shot at the UFC strap. A win over Munhoz could catapult him into the Top 5 and back into the championship mix.

UFC 292 will feature a 135-pound title fight as Aljamain Sterling puts his belt on the line against the aforementioned Sean O’Malley, who is on a four-fight win streak. Sterling, meanwhile, has won nine straight and has not tasted defeat in five years and is eying his fourth straight title defense.

In the co-main event, UFC women’s Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili, will defend her belt against Amanda Lemos, while Ian Machado Garry battles Geoff Neal. Also on the card, Chris Weidman makes his long-awaited return to take on Brad Tavares.

