Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight set for UFC 295 on Nov. 11 in New York

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, dropped a bombshell of a fight announcement prior to UFC 290’s ceremonial weigh-ins earlier today (Fri., July 7, 2023), revealing that Jon Jones will make his return to action and defend his Heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11, 2023, inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Jones made his triumphant return to action after sitting nearly three years on the sidelines earlier this year to capture the vacant belt, submitting Ciryl Gane in a little more than two minutes via submission at UFC 285 (see it here). Shortly after his win, “Bones” called for a fight against Miocic and it was expected that it would headline UFC 290, though it never came to fruition.

As for Miocic, he hasn’t competed since losing the title to former division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, at UFC 260 in March 2021 (watch it). The ex-title holder has the record for most UFC title defenses in the Heavyweight division (four), which is one of the reasons Jones was so adamant about getting the chance to face him next.

There are no other fights announced for UFC 295 at the moment, so keep it tuned to MMAmania.com for future updates.

