 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez staredown video from ceremonial weigh ins | UFC 290

By Adam Guillen Jr.
/ new

Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez both made weight for their Featherweight title unification bout (results here), which is set to headline UFC 290 tomorrow night (Sat., July 8, 20203) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As is customary, the two talented 145-pound champions came face-to-face following the ceremonial weigh ins.

Watch them square off in the embedded video above.

LIVE! Watch UFC 290 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

TWO THRILLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS! International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, to coincide with UFC 290, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 8, 2023. UFC 290 will feature a blockbuster world championship pay-per-view (PPV) doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, battle interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez. In UFC 290’s PPV co-main event, two-time Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, defends his belt against long-time rival, Alexandre Pantoja. There’s Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis and more, too!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Volkanovski is in search of his fifth title defense after coming up short in his bid to dethrone current Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, in his previous bout. Furthermore, “The Great” is looking to stay undefeated in the 145-pound division after rattling of 16 straight victories overall in his pro career. As for Rodriguez, he aims to become the undisputed champion after winning the interim title earlier this year thanks to an impressive submission victory over Josh Emmett (highlights).

In the co-main event of the evening, Brandon Moreno will defend his Flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja, who defeated “Assassin Baby” via rear-naked choke on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in 2016, before defeating him a second time two years later in Santiago, Chile. In further action, Robert Whittaker will face Dricus Du Plessis in a Middleweight title eliminator bout.

Watch them face off below:

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania