Dana White’s Power Slap 3 highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Hintz vs. Wolverine’

Dana White’s highly-criticized, yet successful, Power Slap is back for another round of action later TONIGHT (Fri., July 7, 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada, one night prior to the stacked UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which goes down tomorrow night (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena, also in “Sin City.”
Headlining Power Slap 3 — which airs for free on Rumble — will be a Light Heavyweight title match between champion Ajyaj Hintz defending his belt against “Wolverine.” In the co-main event, Alan Klingbeil battles Austin Turpin, while Dorian Perez takes on Duane Crespo in a Heavyweight tilt.
Here is the full Power Slap 3 Lineup:
205 lbs.: Champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz vs Wolverine - Wolverine via unanimous decision
205 lbs.: Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil vs Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin - Turpin via first-round knockout
265 lbs.: Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez vs Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo - Crespo via unanimous decision
170 lbs.: Emanuel “No Love” Muniz vs Cole “Full Send” Young - Muniz via unanimous decision
185 lbs.: Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez vs Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen - Rodriguez via second-round TKO
170 lbs.: Andrew “Caspar” Fields vs Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott - Scott via first-round disqualification
205 lbs.: Russel “Kainoa” Rivero vs Bear Bennett - Rivero via second-round knockout
Check out the up-to-date highlights and results for all of the action below:
Russel “Kainoa” Rivero def. Bear Bennett via second-round knockout
First KO of the night goes to Russel "Kainoa" Rivero!— Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023
Tune in NOW - live and free on Rumble! pic.twitter.com/StTdIfnk7T
Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez def. Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen via second-round TKO
EL PERRO with the KO— Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023
Watch NOW, live and free on Rumble pic.twitter.com/eBjvn0dG9d
Emanuel “No Love” Muniz def. Cole “Full Send” Young via unanimous decision
Unanimous for Emanuel Muniz!— Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023
He takes the decision over Cole Young at #PowerSlap3
Tune in LIVE and FREE now on Rumble: https://t.co/wj82wb2dZW pic.twitter.com/0JdNpOnw2N
Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo def. Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez via unanimous decision
This match is a war!!— Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023
Perez and Crespo WILL NOT back down at #PowerSlap3!
Tune in LIVE and FREE right now on Rumble pic.twitter.com/s6YuSo8AXd
Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin def. Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil via first-round knockout
TURPIN with a KO in the first round— Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023
Tune in NOW - live and free on Rumble: https://t.co/wj82wb2dZW pic.twitter.com/PZvnVKBcZL
Wolverine def. Ayjay “Static” Hintz via unanimous decision
#AndNew light heavyweight champion of the world, Wolverine!! #PowerSlap3 pic.twitter.com/vYRBb4IyQD— Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023
