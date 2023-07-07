 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dana White’s Power Slap 3 highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Hintz vs. Wolverine’

Dana White’s highly-criticized, yet successful, Power Slap is back for another round of action later TONIGHT (Fri., July 7, 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada, one night prior to the stacked UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which goes down tomorrow night (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena, also in “Sin City.”

Headlining Power Slap 3 — which airs for free on Rumble — will be a Light Heavyweight title match between champion Ajyaj Hintz defending his belt against “Wolverine.” In the co-main event, Alan Klingbeil battles Austin Turpin, while Dorian Perez takes on Duane Crespo in a Heavyweight tilt.

Here is the full Power Slap 3 Lineup:

205 lbs.: Champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz vs Wolverine - Wolverine via unanimous decision
205 lbs.: Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil vs Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin - Turpin via first-round knockout
265 lbs.: Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez vs Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo - Crespo via unanimous decision
170 lbs.: Emanuel “No Love” Muniz vs Cole “Full Send” Young - Muniz via unanimous decision
185 lbs.: Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez vs Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen - Rodriguez via second-round TKO
170 lbs.: Andrew “Caspar” Fields vs Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott - Scott via first-round disqualification
205 lbs.: Russel “Kainoa” Rivero vs Bear Bennett - Rivero via second-round knockout

Check out the up-to-date highlights and results for all of the action below:

Russel “Kainoa” Rivero def. Bear Bennett via second-round knockout

Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez def. Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen via second-round TKO

Emanuel “No Love” Muniz def. Cole “Full Send” Young via unanimous decision

Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo def. Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez via unanimous decision

Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin def. Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil via first-round knockout

Wolverine def. Ayjay “Static” Hintz via unanimous decision

