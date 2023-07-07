Dana White’s Power Slap 3 highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Hintz vs. Wolverine’

Dana White’s highly-criticized, yet successful, Power Slap is back for another round of action later TONIGHT (Fri., July 7, 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada, one night prior to the stacked UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which goes down tomorrow night (Sat., July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena, also in “Sin City.”

Headlining Power Slap 3 — which airs for free on Rumble — will be a Light Heavyweight title match between champion Ajyaj Hintz defending his belt against “Wolverine.” In the co-main event, Alan Klingbeil battles Austin Turpin, while Dorian Perez takes on Duane Crespo in a Heavyweight tilt.

Here is the full Power Slap 3 Lineup:

205 lbs.: Champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz vs Wolverine - Wolverine via unanimous decision

205 lbs.: Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil vs Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin - Turpin via first-round knockout

265 lbs.: Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez vs Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo - Crespo via unanimous decision

170 lbs.: Emanuel “No Love” Muniz vs Cole “Full Send” Young - Muniz via unanimous decision

185 lbs.: Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez vs Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen - Rodriguez via second-round TKO

170 lbs.: Andrew “Caspar” Fields vs Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott - Scott via first-round disqualification

205 lbs.: Russel “Kainoa” Rivero vs Bear Bennett - Rivero via second-round knockout

Check out the up-to-date highlights and results for all of the action below:

Russel “Kainoa” Rivero def. Bear Bennett via second-round knockout

First KO of the night goes to Russel "Kainoa" Rivero!



Tune in NOW - live and free on Rumble! pic.twitter.com/StTdIfnk7T — Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023

Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez def. Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen via second-round TKO

EL PERRO with the KO



Watch NOW, live and free on Rumble pic.twitter.com/eBjvn0dG9d — Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023

Emanuel “No Love” Muniz def. Cole “Full Send” Young via unanimous decision

Unanimous for Emanuel Muniz!



He takes the decision over Cole Young at #PowerSlap3



Tune in LIVE and FREE now on Rumble: https://t.co/wj82wb2dZW pic.twitter.com/0JdNpOnw2N — Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023

Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo def. Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez via unanimous decision

This match is a war!!



Perez and Crespo WILL NOT back down at #PowerSlap3!



Tune in LIVE and FREE right now on Rumble pic.twitter.com/s6YuSo8AXd — Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023

Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin def. Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil via first-round knockout

TURPIN with a KO in the first round



Tune in NOW - live and free on Rumble: https://t.co/wj82wb2dZW pic.twitter.com/PZvnVKBcZL — Power Slap (@powerslapleague) July 8, 2023

Wolverine def. Ayjay “Static” Hintz via unanimous decision