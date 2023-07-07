 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 290 PPV main card suffers last-minute blow as ranked contender botches weigh ins, draws fine

By Jesse Holland
/ new

The early (and official) UFC 290 weigh ins were not without its share of drama on Friday morning after No. 11-ranked lightweight contender Jalin Turner missed the official mark by two pounds (158), costing him 20 percent of his fight purse payable directly to opponent Dan Hooker. The good news for fans is that “The Tarantula” has been cleared to compete and will still face “The Hangman” this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) as part of the “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” pay-per-view (PPV) main card on ESPN+, going down live from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For complete UFC 290 weigh ins results and video click here.

LIVE! Watch UFC 290 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

TWO THRILLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS! International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, to coincide with UFC 290, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 8, 2023. UFC 290 will feature a blockbuster world championship pay-per-view (PPV) doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, battle interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez. In UFC 290’s PPV co-main event, two-time Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, defends his belt against long-time rival, Alexandre Pantoja. There’s Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis and more, too!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

“Dan’s a vet, I’ve watched him for a long time,” Turner told reporters at the UFC 290 media day (watch the video here). “It’s going to be an honor to fight him, and yeah the style it excites me. I expect him to stand up and bang, but you know, in case it does get to some grappling exchanges I’m going to be ready there. We’re going to put on some fireworks. It was fourth of July [on Tuesday] so now we’re going to put some fireworks on Saturday.”

Turner is an enormous lightweight, standing 6’3” with a 77” reach.

“I follow the City Kickboxing team for a while,” Turner said. “I watched Israel (Adesanya) before he even got into the UFC. It’s all love. I don’t have any animosity or hate towards them. It’s just how business is handled. I’m definitely looking towards the Top 5 after this one. I think they just put somebody else in number 10 so I’m like whatever he can have it. I win this fight I’m looking at Top 5. Whoever wants to let me in, let me in.”

That will require a victory over a super tough veteran this weekend in “Sin City.”

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania