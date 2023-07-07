Charges dropped against former UFC lightweight released in wake of assault allegations

Former UFC lightweight Luis Pena was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and domestic violence back in 2021 after “Violent Bob Ross” was accused of attacking his partner, as well as a third party who attempted to intervene.

Those charges were recently dismissed by Broward County (Fla.) Judge Catalina Avalos.

“Best birthday present I ever got: July 5th, 2023, two years later the charges don’t get nolle pros they’re completely dismissed,” Pena wrote on social media. “It’s unfortunate I lost so much over this injustice but it is what it is at this point, but it feels good to finally get some justice. This is for all the people in my inbox and comments.”

Ross was subsequently released by UFC after details surfaced surrounding his arrest.

In the two years following his UFC release, the 30 year-old Pena (11-6) put together a 2-3 record on the regional circuit. His most recent appearance ended in a submission defeat to Michael Dufort under the Aries Fight Series banner last April, his third straight loss.