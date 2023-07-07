Deiveson Figueiredo reveals timeline for UFC bantamweight jump — ‘I may fight Dominick Cruz in September’

Deiveson Figueiredo couldn’t seem to make up his mind when it came to his next fight. After teasing a jump to bantamweight, “Deus da Guerra” had a change of heart and recommitted to the 125-pound division, turning down this opponent in the process.

I guess UFC President Dana White had the final say, because the 35 year-old Brazilian is once again preparing to make his bantamweight debut — and it sounds like Figueiredo will jump out of the frying pan and into the fire in terms of top competition.

“By all indications, I may fight Dominick Cruz in September,” Figueirdo told Sherdog. “I’m really moving up to the division where I’m going to get healthier. Fighting at flyweight was very complicated. I sacrificed a lot to make weight. I only met Dominick once in an elevator, and I could see that he is a very tall guy, bigger than me, but when it comes to the fight, everyone is the same height.”

The 21-3 Figueiredo, who previously held the flyweight strap, recently overhauled his training and representation, parting ways with longtime manager Wallid Ismail in favor of former UFC bantamweight contender and Team Alpha Male head cheese Uriah Faber.

As for Cruz (24-4), who turned 38 back in March, he’s looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego back in late 2022. Nothing is official at this time but it sounds like a logical pairing and a potentially compelling battle of power vs. precision.