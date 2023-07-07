With the UFC 290 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., July 8, 2023) “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 290 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight pitting reigning 145-pound champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski opposite interim division titleholder Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez, a five-round showdown that follows the 125-pound co-headlining contest between current flyweight kingpin Brandon “Assassin Baby” Moreno and longtime rival Alexandre “The Cannibal” Pantoja.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.