Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 290 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight pitting reigning 145-pound champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski opposite interim division titleholder Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez, a five-round showdown that follows the 125-pound co-headlining contest between current flyweight kingpin Brandon “Assassin Baby” Moreno and longtime rival Alexandre “The Cannibal” Pantoja.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 290 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s APEX center in the embedded video above starting promptly at 12 p.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 28 fighters get to the scale. The promotion will also stage the UFC 290 ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights, but championship contests must return the exact weights, no exceptions.

Complete UFC 290 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 290 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145)

125 lbs.: Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)

185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (186)

155 lbs.: Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (158*)

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal (186) vs. Valentine Woodburn (185.5)

125 lbs.: Brandon Royval (125) — co-main event backup fighter

UFC 290 ‘Prelims’ Card on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Niko Price (171)

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Josiah Harrell (170.5)

115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115.5)

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

UFC 290 Early ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (206)

125 lbs.: Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Shannon Ross (126)

155 lbs.: Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

135 lbs.: Terrence Mitchell (135) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

130 lbs.: Edgar Chairez (129) vs. Tatsuro Taira (130)

*Missed weight

