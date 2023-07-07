Elon Musk made headlines across the combat sports world when pictures of him training alongside former UFC champ Georges St-Pierre surfaced. It was just the latest evidence that there is some actual fire to all the smoke surrounding an Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg grudge match.

Since then Zuckerberg opened his own Twitter clone, and Elon’s legal people sent a stern letter threatening Meta with a lawsuit over all the fired Twitter employees Zuck used to build it. So the beef is only building! But according to the peaceful warrior Georges St-Pierre, it would be better for humanity if the two multi-billionaires didn’t fight.

“I don’t know if this fight’s going to happen. I let him know that if he needs me I will be there for him. It would be an honor,” St-Pierre told TSN in a new interview. “However, there’s a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way.

“People don’t realize a person like Elon Musk is extremely busy,” he continued. “Most of his time is dedicated to working on things that changes the fate of humanity. And if he decides to get himself ready for something like this, that means he’s going to have to take time out of his schedule to do it.

“And I believe it’s too important, what he does now and the things that he works on now are more important than fighting in the cage. And I could lie and try to take advantage of this situation but that’s not who I am. I’m trying to be as honest as I can. Even though I think he can do it, I hope this gets resolved in a different way.”

As for the training session with Musk and how the tech entrepreneur did?

Georges St-Pierre on the idea of a Musk vs. Zuckerberg cagefight: "There's a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way" pic.twitter.com/HqJwJ7n1Ch — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 6, 2023

“That was a great experience, I have a lot of fun with Elon,” St-Pierre said. “He’s someone I really, really admire for all his accomplishments and all his ideas that he stands for. We trained together and what I can say is that he’s much stronger than the average man and he’s very tough.

“He had a judo background, and we know from his history: when he fixes his goal, he’s unstoppable. And that’s the quality of a very good fighter, if you take that into fighting, that’s the most important thing. Because in combat, things doesn’t always — things aren’t always easy as you expect, there’s always obstacles.”

So now we know it’s Mark Zuckerberg with his two years of private BJJ lessons vs. Elon Musk, who brings in above average strength, toughness, and tenacity. Who do you see winning if these two step into the cage, Maniacs?