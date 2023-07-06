Surprise! UFC drops ‘special announcement’ ahead of UFC 290 press conference

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is expected to make a “special announcement” today (Thurs., July 6, 2023) that appears to be related to the Fight Pass digital network. That hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling about a couple of big fight reveals, like Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, just to name a few.

Or maybe even a trailer for the new EA UFC video game.

Hopefully it’s not news about Power Slap; though if we’re talking Fight Pass, we may get introduced to something related to content. The announcement is expected to drop at 5:45 p.m. ET, just 15 minutes before the UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” press conference, being held at 6 p.m. ET from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

T-Mobile Arena will also host the live pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. night (July 8).

Be sure to check back with us at 5:45 p.m. ET for more details on today’s special announcement, which may include video footage. To check out the live press conference stream from “Sin City,” which features appearances from Alex Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez, Brandon Moreno, Alexandre Pantoja, and Dana White, click here.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.