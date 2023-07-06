 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Surprise! UFC drops ‘special announcement’ ahead of UFC 290 press conference

Big news from UFC today at 5:45 p.m. ET!

By Jesse Holland
Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is expected to make a “special announcement” today (Thurs., July 6, 2023) that appears to be related to the Fight Pass digital network. That hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling about a couple of big fight reveals, like Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, just to name a few.

Or maybe even a trailer for the new EA UFC video game.

Hopefully it’s not news about Power Slap; though if we’re talking Fight Pass, we may get introduced to something related to content. The announcement is expected to drop at 5:45 p.m. ET, just 15 minutes before the UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” press conference, being held at 6 p.m. ET from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

T-Mobile Arena will also host the live pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. night (July 8).

Be sure to check back with us at 5:45 p.m. ET for more details on today’s special announcement, which may include video footage. To check out the live press conference stream from “Sin City,” which features appearances from Alex Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez, Brandon Moreno, Alexandre Pantoja, and Dana White, click here.

