Chunky UFC champ warned to ‘go on a diet’ after paunchy pics surface online — ‘He’s heavy’

Jamahal Hill is coming for Jon Jones “Skinny Fat” title.

The UFC light heavyweight champion has not competed since capturing the vacant crown at the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this year in Rio, thanks to the delayed return of former 205-pound kingpin Jiri Prochazka.

And it looks as though “Sweet Dreams” has been enjoying his time off.

“He needs to get on a diet, that’s what he needs to do,” fellow UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith said on the Believe You Me podcast. “Have you seen him? He gets heavy. He doesn’t care. He is not shy. He gets real high. He’s well over 240.”

Fans were having a field day on Instagram:

Took Jones three years but took Jamahal six months?

This dude looks pregnant.

The new duo better than Khamzat and Darren Till.

Stop drinking alcohol bro.

Bro getting too comfy after winning the belt.

Who did Jamahal eat?

Still no date for his first light heavyweight title fight.

“I seen him in Jacksonville and at that time he still hadn’t heard anything but he said that’s what he was looking for,” Smith continued. “He said that Jiri sounds like he’s gonna be ready soon, he didn’t hear anything on a date yet though.”

Based on this timeline, “Denisa” has about a month to make it back or it’s “next man up.”