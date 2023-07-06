Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez staredown video from UFC 290 press conference

This weekend (Sat., July 8, 2023) at UFC 290, one of the greatest Featherweights of all time looks to once again defend his undisputed UFC crown inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the International Fight Week event will be “The Great” Alexander Volkanovski, who looks to maintain his throne by thwarting off interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez. Volkanovski’s undisputed title defense will be his return to 145 pounds after attempting to claim gold at Lightweight. The co-main event will see the men’s Flyweight title on the line when the fan-favorite champion, Brandon Moreno, looks to score his first win over Alexandre Pantoja on his third attempt.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., July 6, 2023) pre-fight press conference was the pair of top Middleweight contenders, the former champion, Robert Whittaker, and South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis. The winner is expected to get the next title shot against the current champion, Israel Adesanya, at UFC 293 on Sept. 10, 2023.

Whittaker vs. Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/3dvnDF4r3k — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 6, 2023

Before Whittaker vs. Du Plessis, Lightweight bangers, Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker seek momentum in a “Fight of the Night” contender.

Opening the main card sees the return of top prospect, Bo Nickal, as he takes on a short-notice replacement, the undefeated 7-0 Val Woodburn.

To close out the prelims, former Welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler, makes his final walk to the Octagon when clashing with Niko Price.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.