Pic: UFC 291 gets Hollywood Squares poster for ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently published its official poster for the upcoming UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje on July 29 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City with the “BMF” belt up for grabs.

Silly fight? Depends on who you ask.

UFC 291 also features the light heavyweight co-main event between former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz and ex-middleweight kingpin Alex Pereira, who makes his light heavyweight debut in “The Beehive State.” Color me nostalgic but the UFC 291 poster looks like the Hollywood Squares board.

Combined, Poirier and Gaethje have a whopping 24 post-fight performance bonuses, which equates to $1.2 million in extra cash. Both “The Diamond” and “The Highlight” have come up short in respective title bouts but continue to lurk atop the 155-pound rankings with consistent (and action-packed) performances.

Poirier previously stopped Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29 back in early 2018.

“I’ve seen people excited about the BMF title,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “I’ve seen people talking s—t about it. To me, if you look at our track record, look at Justin’s history, look at my history. It just makes sense. All the ‘Fight of the Year’ contenders we’ve been in. He has other ones from other organizations coming into the UFC, ‘Fight of the Year’ contenders. It just makes sense. This is going to be a great fight.”

