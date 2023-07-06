Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This weekend (Sat. July 8, 2023), Alexander Volkanovski will pursue his fifth UFC title defense opposite interim kingpin Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Most recently, Volkanovski attempted to claim double champion status, jumping up to Lightweight in a bid to upset Islam Makhachev.

Close but no cigar.

As the reigning Featherweight king, Volkanovski has a lot on his plate if he’s able to get passed “Pantera.” He wants a rematch with Makhachev, but there are also Featherweight elites rising through the ranks like Ilia Topuria. Then, there’s Aljamain Sterling, the reigning Bantamweight kingpin who’s planning to move up to 145 lbs. after his next title defense.

Fortunately for “Funkmaster,” Volkanovski confirmed that he’s open to that fight. Provided Sterling does defeat Sean O’Malley at UFC 292, Volkanovski is willing to grant him a title shot.

“Yeah for sure,” Alexander Volkanovski responded when asked about fighting Sterling (via BJPenn.com). “I think if he goes out there and takes out Sean, he’s definitely paid his dues. How many title defenses would that be? Four? Yeah, so there you go.”

He continued, “I think so, he’s a big dude. But obviously, he’s got a tough, tough fight ahead of him. But yeah, that’s another possible fight. There are plenty of options, and again I want to be active. So cool, keep it rolling.”

In short, there’s an awful lot on the line for Sterling in August.

Insomnia

The official UFC 291 poster is actually a little different than normal. Huzzah!

Some Spotify executive is sweating right now, and he isn’t sure why.

Yair Rodriguez’s new belt is Jose Aldo approved! On that note, I respect that “Pantera” is flaunting his gold. Interim or not, belts aren’t easy to come by!

Jose Aldo was in awe of Yair's custom belt #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/XucdZVKPYw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 5, 2023

Related UFC Champs Featured In GQ Mexico

Alex Pereira got taken down by a well-timed double leg, BET THE HOUSE AGAINST HIM!

Jesus its not looks good https://t.co/h7MMBQQsl0 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 5, 2023

Sometimes, acknowledging that a shot snuck through is the only option.

Gaston Bolanos is out of his planned sophomore UFC fight.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

If nothing else, Val Woodburn at least has a puncher’s chance this weekend!

Yelling at your opponent as you beat his ass just seems cruel.

Wow. Luis Elias just batters Angel Munoz on the feet before locking up a calf slicer the second it hits the floor #UWC45 pic.twitter.com/VXq1bK7LWI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 3, 2023

My favorite thing about Dricus du Plessis is that fans commonly accuse him of having terrible cardio, yet he routinely outlasts his opponents.

July 2, 2022



UFC 276



Displays insane cardio Vs Brad Tavares



Throwing powerful strikes for the full fight



Won Via UD (29–28, 29–28, 29–28). pic.twitter.com/6b8O5CXZjk — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) July 4, 2023

Random Land

Yikes.

The final music pick from Mom for a couple weeks,

