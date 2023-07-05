Pic: UFC champs Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso, and Yair Rodriguez featured in GQ Mexico

GQ Mexico recently featured UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, and interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez. Moreno hails from Tijuana, Grasso from Guadalajara, and Rodriguez from Parral. Both Moreno and Rodriguez will compete at the UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while Grasso returns later this year to headline a special “Fight Night” event on Mexican Independence Day.

Here’s more from the “Assassin Baby” below:

A slideshow featuring Grasso, Moreno, and Rodriguez:

Not surprisingly, the weirdos were quick to obsess over Grasso’s feet.

Moreno will look to retain his flyweight title against longtime nemesis Alexandre Pantoja in the UFC 290 co-main event, not long before Rodriguez attempts to unify the featherweight straps opposite Alexander Volkanovski. As for Grasso, she’s aiming to go up two-zip against former champion Valentina Shevchenko in September.

