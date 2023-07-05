Live: UFC 290 media day video stream | Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its upcoming UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the final stop for combat sports fans during “International Fight Week.”

To help prepare fans (and media) for the upcoming fight card, the promotion is holding a special UFC 290 media day, LIVE in the embedded video above at 12:45 p.m. ET, which includes appearances from reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski and newly-crowned interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez, among others.

Here’s the full list of UFC 290 media day participants:

Alexander Volkanovski – UFC featherweight champion

Yair Rodriguez – Interim UFC featherweight champion

Brandon Moreno – UFC flyweight champion

Alex Pantoja – No. 2 ranked UFC flyweight

Robert Whittaker – No. 2 ranked UFC middleweight

Dricus Du Plessis – No. 6 ranked UFC middleweight

Jalin Turner – No. 10 ranked UFC lightweight

Dan Hooker – No. 11 UFC lightweight

Bo Nickal – UFC middleweight

Valentine Woodbury – UFC middleweight

Robbie Lawler – UFC welterweight

Niko Price – UFC welterweight

Lineup and availability subject to change.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.