Live: UFC 290 media day video stream | Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its upcoming UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the final stop for combat sports fans during “International Fight Week.”
To help prepare fans (and media) for the upcoming fight card, the promotion is holding a special UFC 290 media day, LIVE in the embedded video above at 12:45 p.m. ET, which includes appearances from reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski and newly-crowned interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez, among others.
Here’s the full list of UFC 290 media day participants:
Alexander Volkanovski – UFC featherweight champion
Yair Rodriguez – Interim UFC featherweight champion
Brandon Moreno – UFC flyweight champion
Alex Pantoja – No. 2 ranked UFC flyweight
Robert Whittaker – No. 2 ranked UFC middleweight
Dricus Du Plessis – No. 6 ranked UFC middleweight
Jalin Turner – No. 10 ranked UFC lightweight
Dan Hooker – No. 11 UFC lightweight
Bo Nickal – UFC middleweight
Valentine Woodbury – UFC middleweight
Robbie Lawler – UFC welterweight
Niko Price – UFC welterweight
Lineup and availability subject to change.
