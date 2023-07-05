Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Despite a limited amount of time spent inside the cage, Bo Nickal has plenty of hype behind him. The wildly decorated wrestler has been training with the famed American Top Team for years, working alongside the likes of elite contenders like Jorge Masvidal. His jiu-jitsu and striking appear more advanced than the usual wrestling prospect as a result, and he’s carved through his first four opponents with absolute ease (nut shot aside).

He was originally set to face a small step up in competition opposite Tresean Gore this weekend (Sat. July 8, 2023) at UFC 290 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, an injury to Gore earlier today scrapped that fight, prompting UFC to sign a new athlete to step in on just five day’s notice.

Val Woodburn is the, ahem, lucky fighter to get his name called. Undefeated at 7-0, the Floridian is a knockout artist who has faced some decent competition. However, given the less than ideal circumstances behind the match up, he’ll actually enter as possibly the biggest underdog in UFC history. At the time of writing, BetOnline.ag pegs Nickal as a -2500 favorite, while the money comes back on Woodburn at +1200.

Now, I’m admittedly not a record keeper of such things, but last year, Alexander Romanov made history by smashing Chase Sherman as the -2200 favorite in what was reported as the biggest favorite in UFC history. This Sherdog article also has some massive historical favorites, but none come particularly close to the current odds on Nickal.

Anyone smelling an upset?

Insomnia

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s legacy cannot be overstated.

Easily one of the greatest coaches the sport of MMA has ever seen. Today is exactly 3 years since Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away.



Here's a rare vid of him training future greats in the mountains of Dagestan ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/toBRmEcxg3 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 3, 2023

Alex Pereira has a lucrative career as a striking coach ahead of him if he chooses.

Jiri Prochazka deserves to be immortalized as a special Chad meme sprite.

One of the secrets I’ve learned in the fight game is that even when fighters push hard for three rounds and appear to be unbothered, they’re usually feeling exhausted! A strong poker face is key.

I absolutely did not know that Yair Rodriguez threw up on himself during his post-fight speech after winning his UFC debut vs Charles Rosa. pic.twitter.com/WisaJcx63T — Val Dewar (Nuggets & DoBronx Champ SZN) (@the3els) July 3, 2023

Hit him right in the chakra point!

MMA fans who think hands low = bad defense are hilarious.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Resetting after a missed kick will always be the best use of the spinning back fist/elbow.

Ryota Nakano sends Lee Sunghyun out on a stretcher with a brutal spinning back fist.#RISE_WSpic.twitter.com/LmoLwUnuXJ — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) July 2, 2023

Russia continues to innovate in the combat sports sphere.

50 vs 50 battle held today during Physical Culture and Sports Festival in Reutov, Russia pic.twitter.com/yAci68WPNP — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 2, 2023

Just a quick clip of Garry Tonon living the dream!

Dragging a running Dillon Danis back onto the mat to break his leg, one of Garry’s most savage finishes pic.twitter.com/X7lbC7Hmmv — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) July 3, 2023

Random Land

An athletic icon.

Joey Chestnut is the real glizzy gladiator



He just ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/T8TtUdhbWP — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 4, 2023

Midnight Music: Mom pick #5

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.