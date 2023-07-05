Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight strikers Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker will square off this weekend (Sat., July 8, 2023) at UFC 290 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Turner rode a massive five-fight finish streak into his first clash opposite a Top 10 Lightweight last time out, taking Mateusz Gamrot to the edge back in March. Unfortunately for “The Tarantula,” the judges went against him, so now he’s looking to rebound against a well-known name. Hooker, meanwhile, just recently bounced back after a difficult streak of losses. “The Hangman” doesn’t have a ton of momentum right now, but he remains one of the most experienced veterans at 155 pounds, the type of fighter who’s really seen it all against some of the best in the world.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for each man:

Dan Hooker

Record: 22-12

Key Wins: Gilbert Burns (UFC 226), Paul Felder (UFC Fight Night 168), Nasrat Haqparast (UFC 266), Al Iaquinta (UFC 243), James Vick (UFC on ESPN 4), Marc Diakiese (UFC 219)

Key Losses: Islam Makhachev (UFC 267), Dustin Poirier (UFC on ESPN 12), Michael Chandler (UFC 257), Edson Barboza (UFC on FOX 31)

Keys to Victory: Hooker is a really crafty kickboxer. He’s no defensive wizard, but Hooker can do massive damage with each of the eight limbs, and he’s got plenty of tricky setups to connect on huge power shots. He’s also a skilled grappler, which helps him mix up his attack on occasion.

This match up is an interesting challenge for Hooker, who is accustomed to being the taller and longer fighter. However, Turner is accustomed to being massively larger than his opponents, whereas Hooker can match him more than most.

I’d like to see Hooker really maintaining a longer range than usual. He’s the better kicker of the two, particularly with his calf kicks, which could quickly wreck Turner’s mobility. If Hooker can win the kicking battle, he can start looking to lay traps for Turner to fall into as he tries to advance.

In particular, reactive takedowns are a good idea for “The Hangman.” Why not? He’s a great grappler, and his own lank should help mitigate Turner’s usual long man takedown defense. If Hooker gets on top, he could very possibly end the fight, so it’s at least worth an attempt or two to give Turner more to consider.

Jalin Turner

Record: 13-6

Key Wins: Brad Riddell (UFC 276), Jamie Mullarkey (UFC 272), Joshua Culibao (UFC Fight Night 168)

Key Losses: Mateusz Gamrot (UFC 285), Matt Frevola (UFC 236), Vicente Luque (UFC 229)

Keys To Victory: Turner has POWER! An absurdly large Lightweight, he’s stopped nine foes via knockout and another four via submission, having yet to win a single fight by decision.

The game plan here for Turner is simple: put hands on Hooker’s chin! Hooker seems to have lost a step in terms of speed and durability, a pair of traits that have always been essential to his success. Turner is younger and has a lot less milage on him, so he should be favored in a brawl.

Beyond that simple concept, I’d like to see Turner focus on cutting off the cage. He wants a trade of punches, not kicks. If he can corner “The Hangman” and eliminate a primary avenue of escape, he should be able to find big connections and really test Hooker’s chin.

Bottom Line

It’s a highly important match up for both men.

At No. 10 in the Lightweight rankings, Turner is not far off from the immediate title mix. If he bounces back here in impressive fashion, it’s easy to see Turner back in the cage against someone as high up as Beneil Dariush or Rafael Fiziev. Turner is still just 28 years old, so as long as he can keep making the weight, his Lightweight future looks bright.

As for Hooker, his recent skid largely eliminated him as a title contender. The only way to get his name back in the mix is to build a win streak over ranked foes, meaning this bout is a great opportunity for him. Upsetting Turner would prove Hooker has more left in the tank than most think, as well as move him another notch up the ladder.

At UFC 290, Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker will go to war. Which man earns the victory?

