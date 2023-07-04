Logan Paul challenges ‘blimp’ Paddy Pimblett to UFC fight on Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk undercard

Logan Paul wants in on the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk shenanigans.

If you’re going to unleash the circus then why not go all out with it, right? That appears to be Paul’s line of thinking as the YouTuber-turned-World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar has an idea for his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, has been pushing for the battle of the billionaires between Zuckerberg and Musk since the tech moguls started bantering on social media a few weeks ago. White recently noted how if he could miraculously pull the match up off, he would stack the entire fight card as best as he can.

“I’ll be honest, I pitched it,” Paul said IMPAULSIVE (h/t MMA Fighting). “I pitched it internally, I pitched it to the [executives] that be, if Elon Musk and [Mark] Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard. I’ll fight for free, for charity.

“You know who I want to fight actually cause that b—ch ass Andrew Tate won’t fight me. Give me Paddy Pimblett,” he continued. “Give me Paddy ‘The Baddy.’ In the offseason, that boy looks like a blimp and he’ll come up to my weight class and I’ll wallop him. He’s too small when he cuts weight. When he doesn’t cut weight he’s a f—king horseshoe.”

Paul has expressed his desire to fight Pimblett (20-3) in the past and isn’t wavering from the possible spectacle. The Lightweight prospect, Pimblett, is currently recovering from recent foot surgery and expects to return around the end of 2023. A fight with Paul might even be harder to put together than the bizarre Zuckerberg vs. Musk concept, but it would at least look better from a technical standpoint.

“They’re going to need to stack the undercard,” Paul said. “That’s why I’m throwing my at in because being honest with you, no offense to these boys, it’s going to be pathetic. That fight will be pathetic. Highly entertaining but come on.

“Make someone punch who doesn’t know how to punch and see how they look,” he concluded. “Watch my first fight.”