 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 290? Here’s the broadcast plans for July 8 PPV in Las Vegas

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC 288: Sterling v Cejudo Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its upcoming UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LIVE! Watch UFC 290 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

TWO THRILLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS! International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, to coincide with UFC 290, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 8, 2023. UFC 290 will feature a blockbuster world championship pay-per-view (PPV) doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, battle interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez. In UFC 290’s PPV co-main event, two-time Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, defends his belt against long-time rival, Alexandre Pantoja. There’s Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis and more, too!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

The UFC 290 commentary team will feature Jon Anik on play-by-play, along with former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Spotify podcasting giant Joe Rogan on color, according to a report from MMA Junkie, with Bruce Buffer handling Octagon voice duties.

In addition, roving reporter Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage while veteran broadcaster Michael Eaves hosts the UFC 290 post-fight show alongside former UFC champions Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz.

Expect fighter turned-analyst Din Thomas to pop in and out throughout the night.

UFC 290 will be headlined by the five-round featherweight title fight between reigning 145-pound champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski and newly-crowned interim titleholder Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez. Shortly before that clash of styles gets underway, defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno goes to war against longtime 125-pound rival Alexandre Pantoja.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania