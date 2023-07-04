Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 290? Here’s the broadcast plans for July 8 PPV in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its upcoming UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC 290 commentary team will feature Jon Anik on play-by-play, along with former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Spotify podcasting giant Joe Rogan on color, according to a report from MMA Junkie, with Bruce Buffer handling Octagon voice duties.

In addition, roving reporter Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage while veteran broadcaster Michael Eaves hosts the UFC 290 post-fight show alongside former UFC champions Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz.

Expect fighter turned-analyst Din Thomas to pop in and out throughout the night.

UFC 290 will be headlined by the five-round featherweight title fight between reigning 145-pound champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski and newly-crowned interim titleholder Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez. Shortly before that clash of styles gets underway, defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno goes to war against longtime 125-pound rival Alexandre Pantoja.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.