 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC digs up warm body, saves Bo Nickal fight at UFC 290 on July 8

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Bo Nickal will fight at UFC 290.

The promotion was able to secure middleweight newcomer Valentine Woodburn for the “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” pay-per-view (PPV) event, which goes down this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nickal’s original opponent, Tresean Gore, was forced to withdraw due to injury.

LIVE! Watch UFC 290 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

TWO THRILLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS! International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, to coincide with UFC 290, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 8, 2023. UFC 290 will feature a blockbuster world championship pay-per-view (PPV) doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, battle interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez. In UFC 290’s PPV co-main event, two-time Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, defends his belt against long-time rival, Alexandre Pantoja. There’s Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis and more, too!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Woodburn, 29, racked up a perfect 7-0 record on the Florida circuit competing exclusively for Combat Night and was expected to compete on Dana White’s “Contender Series” at APEX. Instead, “The Animal” will skip the middleweight line and jump right into the deep end against one of the division’s most formidable up-and-coming prospects.

Nickal, 27, needed two wins on the promotion’s proving ground to earn his UFC contract but once he did, the three-time NCAA Division-1 National Champion out of Penn State University made the most of his high-profile opportunity, steamrolling (and ultimately submitting) veteran middleweight Jamie Pickett in the first round of their UFC 285 affair.

Expect Woodburn to be a colossal betting underdog.

UFC 290 will be headlined by the five-round featherweight title fight between reigning 145-pound champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski and newly-crowned interim titleholder Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez. Shortly before that clash of styles gets underway, defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno goes to war against longtime 125-pound rival Alexandre Pantoja.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania