UFC digs up warm body, saves Bo Nickal fight at UFC 290 on July 8

Bo Nickal will fight at UFC 290.

The promotion was able to secure middleweight newcomer Valentine Woodburn for the “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” pay-per-view (PPV) event, which goes down this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nickal’s original opponent, Tresean Gore, was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Woodburn, 29, racked up a perfect 7-0 record on the Florida circuit competing exclusively for Combat Night and was expected to compete on Dana White’s “Contender Series” at APEX. Instead, “The Animal” will skip the middleweight line and jump right into the deep end against one of the division’s most formidable up-and-coming prospects.

Nickal, 27, needed two wins on the promotion’s proving ground to earn his UFC contract but once he did, the three-time NCAA Division-1 National Champion out of Penn State University made the most of his high-profile opportunity, steamrolling (and ultimately submitting) veteran middleweight Jamie Pickett in the first round of their UFC 285 affair.

Expect Woodburn to be a colossal betting underdog.

UFC 290 will be headlined by the five-round featherweight title fight between reigning 145-pound champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski and newly-crowned interim titleholder Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez. Shortly before that clash of styles gets underway, defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno goes to war against longtime 125-pound rival Alexandre Pantoja.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.