How many hot dogs did Joey Chestnut eat? Watch bun boss retain mustard belt at Nathan’s 2023 contest (Video)

Not even a weather delay can stop Joey Chestnut He downs 62 hot dogs to claim his 16th Mustard Belt pic.twitter.com/PbcOkt1gVc

Joey Chestnut, not surprisingly, captured another title at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, an annual wiener competition held every Fourth of July in Coney Island. The bun boss downed a whopping 62 franks to walk home with the $10,000 grand prize, as well as the mustard-yellow bedazzled belt for 2023.

Speaking of mustard, I prefer French’s Classic Yellow over Gulden’s Spicy Brown, because I don’t want my hot dog to look like the inside of a baby’s diaper.

The world record, set by Chestnut, is 76 (not a typo).

Earlier in the day, women’s champ Miki Sudo retained her title by scarfing down 39.5 hot dogs (and buns) in 10 minutes, good enough for first place but far short of her own record of 48.5 hot dogs set back in summer 2020. Second place went to YouTube sensation Mayoi Ebihara, who managed an impressive 33.5 franks.

Have a look:

MIKI SUDO EATS 39.5 HOT DOGS TO CLAIM HER NINTH NATHAN'S FAMOUS HOT DOG CONTEST‼️ pic.twitter.com/17ttquQZRY — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

Now for the party-pooping disclaimer: don’t try to impress your friends at the next barbecue by stuffing your face and calling yourself “CHESTNUTZ.” A 20 year-old college student died in 2017 after choking during a pancake-eating contest, not long after a 42 year-old man asphyxiated during a donut-eating competition.

Leave the wiener wars to the trained experts.