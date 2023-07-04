 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

And new! Featherweight title gets Mexican makeover for Yair Rodriguez fight at UFC 290 (Video)

By Jesse Holland
UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez will look to upset the 145-pound apple cart when he collides with reigning division kingpin and pound-for-pound phenom Alex Volkanovski in the upcoming UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And he’s bringing a little Mexican flair to the “Sin City” headliner.

Rodriguez (15-3, 1 NC) captured the substitute strap on the same UFC 284 fight card that featured Volkanovski (unsuccessfully) challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. “El Pantera” disposed of veteran slugger Josh Emmett with a second-round triangle choke submission to capture his second straight victory.

TWO THRILLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS! International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, to coincide with UFC 290, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 8, 2023. UFC 290 will feature a blockbuster world championship pay-per-view (PPV) doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, battle interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez. In UFC 290’s PPV co-main event, two-time Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, defends his belt against long-time rival, Alexandre Pantoja. There’s Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis and more, too!

“Personally, I think this is probably going to be Volk’s biggest test,” the Aussie’s head coach, Eugene Bareman, said in a recent interview with FTS MMA (via MMA Junkie). “Obviously, you’ve got the length to deal with, but you’ve got just a unique approach to striking, just the way Yair breaks the rhythm and the way he does things a little bit unconventional.”

