‘Bummed’ Tresean Gore reveals injury that scrapped Bo Nickal fight at UFC 290 — ‘I will still be champion’

Tresean Gore is no longer fighting Bo Nickal at UFC 290.

The 29 year-old middleweight bruiser was forced to withdraw from the July 8 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card in Las Vegas after suffering a torn scaphoid ligament in his wrist, which may require surgery if the planned stem cell treatments do not work.

“Unfortunately I am out of my fight for this weekend and I am extremely sad,” Gore (4-2) wrote on social media. “The truth is I’m not healthy and I may have to get surgery that will have me out six months to a year. Torn scaphoid ligament in my wrist. I feel extremely bummed but I will still be champion and I will still prove I am better than this dude and I’m an elite fighter but I have to get healthy before anything. As of now I’m avoiding surgery but I have rounds of stem cell treatments I have to do until I heal up.”

The promotion is working diligently to find Nickal a new opponent on short notice but the clock is ticking. Not only will matchmakers need to track down a middleweight who can make the 185-pound limit, but also one who can pass medicals before Friday’s weigh ins.

