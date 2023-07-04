Latest UFC rankings update: Grant Dawson cracks lightweight Top 10, Alexandr Romanov improves at heavyweight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 76 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last weekend (July 1, 2023) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headliner Sean Strickland will hold steady at No. 7 after beating unranked middleweight Abus Magomedov (watch those highlights here).

Lightweight Grant Dawson cracked the division Top 10 with his emphatic victory over 155-pound bruiser Damir Ismagulov, who sinks two places to No. 14 in defeat. Elsewhere on the charts, heavyweight up-and-comer Alexandr Romanov jumped one spot for his decision victory over longtime veteran Blagoy Ivanov.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Brandon Moreno

10. Alex Pereira

11. Jiri Prochazka

12. Max Holloway

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Jamahal Hill

15. Robert Whittaker

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. Tim Elliott

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Tagir Ulanbekov

13. Su Mudaerji

14. Steve Erceg

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Sean O’Malley

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Rob Font

8. Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Adrian Yanez

14. Chris Gutierrez

15. Jonathan Martinez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez

2. Max Holloway

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Chan Sung Jung

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Bryce Mitchell

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Grant Dawson +5

11. Jalin Turner -1

12. Dan Hooker -1

13. Renato Moicano

14. Damir Ismagulov -2

15. Matt Frevola -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. (T) Geoff Neal

8. (T) Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Neil Magny

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Ian Machado Garry

14. Jack Della Maddalena

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Alex Pereira

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Marvin Vettori

5. Dricus Du Plessis

6. Paulo Costa -1

7. Sean Strickland

8. Derek Brunson

9. Roman Dolidze

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Brendan Allen

12. Kelvin Gastelum

13. Nassourdine Imavov

14. Andre Muniz

15. Chris Curtis

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. (T) Nikita Krylov

5. (T) Johnny Walker

7. Anthony Smith

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Paul Craig

10. Ryan Spann

11. Azamat Murzakanov

12. Dominick Reyes

13. Khalil Rountree

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Sergei Pavlovich +1

2. Ciryl Gane -1

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tom Aspinall

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Derrick Lewis

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov +1

14. Chris Daukaus -1

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Julianna Pena

6. Carla Esparza

7. Erin Blanchfield

8. Jessica Andrade

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Taila Santos

11. Manon Fiorot

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Holly Holm

15. Tatiana Suarez

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Yan Xiaonan

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Tecia Torres

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Luana Pinheiro

13. Michelle Waterson

14. Tabatha Ricci

15. Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. (T) Talia Santos

3. (T) Erin Blanchfield

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Katlyn Chookagian

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber

9. Jennifer Maia

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Andrea Lee

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Jasmine Jasudavicius

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Holly Holm

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana

6. Pannie Kianzad +1

7. Yana Santos -1

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Mayra Bueno Silva

11. Miesha Tate

12. Julia Avila

13. Norma Dumont

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the featherweight and flyweight divisions, following the UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, which takes place this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

