Official Celebrity Boxing to start ‘Celebrity MMA’ with November event

Official Celebrity Boxing is continuing to make moves.

MMA Mania confirmed with sources that the promotion is about to launch its mixed martial arts (MMA) equivalent. The inaugural Celebrity MMA event is set to take place in Miami, Fla. on Nov. 18, 2023. The show will feature an undercard of up-and-coming talents with the main event occupied by the usual celebrity attractions.

Celebrity MMA will be born just one month after Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer and former Heavyweight champion, Mark Coleman, makes his return to combat sports. Coleman’s appearance in the Celebrity Boxing ring will be his boxing debut when he faces multiple-time boxing champion, Montel Griffin, on Oct. 14, 2023. The chances are extremely slim that Coleman, 58, turns around and competes on the first Celebrity MMA card, but now there will be a bridge for further crossovers of a similar nature.

The most recent Celebrity Boxing event was headlined by a metaverse collision that pit boxing legend, Roy Jones Jr., against social media influencer and bodybuilder, NDO Champ. Jones won the virtual battle via a seventh round technical knockout (watch highlights) that added to his recently wacky resume that’s seen him box Mike Tyson in an exhibition and lose to former UFC Lightweight titleholder, Anthony Pettis.

At this rate, don’t be surprised if Jones vs. Coleman becomes a bizarre reality under MMA rules.